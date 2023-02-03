Search
Steve Mayer
FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) established initial surge of 11.11% at $1.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.28 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 360.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4909, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.5650.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +78.11 and Pretax Margin of +78.11.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FOXO Technologies Inc. industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 360.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 159.20.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.2486.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 305.28% that was higher than 236.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.09

Sana Meer -
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.86% to $5.60. During the day,...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) as it 5-day change was -0.14%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) set off with pace as it heaved 7.49% to...
Read more

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) return on Assets touches 4.42: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
As on February 02, 2023, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.36% to $53.87. During the...
Read more

