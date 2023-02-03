Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) last month performance of 124.27% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) set off with pace as it heaved 7.55% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.49 and sunk to $0.44 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRGT posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$7.77.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2855, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0576.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.82%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.00%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, FRGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.15 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0737.

Raw Stochastic average of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.58% that was lower than 207.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.