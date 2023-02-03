Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.59M

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.34% at $53.55. During the day, the stock rose to $56.56 and sunk to $52.86 before settling in for the price of $55.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $21.23-$72.20.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 141.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 80.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2318 workers. It has generated 2,546,935 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,005,917. The stock had 0.77 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.66, operating margin was +50.03 and Pretax Margin of +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.15%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 80.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.91, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.14.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.05% While, its Average True Range was 3.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.95% that was lower than 95.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.