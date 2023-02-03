Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) EPS is poised to hit -0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -25.26% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.97 and sunk to $1.40 before settling in for the price of $1.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSCS posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$6.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0987.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -139.73, operating margin was -32765.60 and Pretax Margin of -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.44%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -33592.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1035.90.

In the same vein, HSCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

[Heart Test Laboratories Inc., HSCS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.3776.

Raw Stochastic average of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 444.69% that was higher than 202.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.