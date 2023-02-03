Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Open at price of $1.30: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) flaunted slowness of -9.75% at $1.11, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HPCO posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$41.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -78.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1126.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.33, operating margin was -139.76 and Pretax Margin of -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hempacco Co. Inc. industry. Hempacco Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

Hempacco Co. Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -78.40%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.16.

In the same vein, HPCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hempacco Co. Inc., HPCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.1229.

Raw Stochastic average of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.85% that was lower than 118.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.