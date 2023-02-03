Search
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) volume hits 0.85 million: A New Opening for Investors

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 6.89% to $4.81. During the day, the stock rose to $4.90 and sunk to $4.575 before settling in for the price of $4.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ILPT posted a 52-week range of $3.05-$23.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.56.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.28, operating margin was +46.67 and Pretax Margin of +35.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.41, making the entire transaction reach 10,221 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,500. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Director bought 500 for 22.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,003 in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.56) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +54.29 while generating a return on equity of 11.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.08.

In the same vein, ILPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

[Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, ILPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.15% that was lower than 75.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

