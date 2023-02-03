Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) EPS is poised to hit -1.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 7.92% to $8.31. During the day, the stock rose to $8.425 and sunk to $7.87 before settling in for the price of $7.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTV posted a 52-week range of $3.64-$42.63.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 86.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $193.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2099 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.07, operating margin was +0.53 and Pretax Margin of -64.36.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Inotiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,123 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 12,366 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,051. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 6.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,388 in total.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.02) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -61.54 while generating a return on equity of -144.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.20%.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, NOTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.86, a figure that is expected to reach -1.30 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

[Inotiv Inc., NOTV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.83% that was lower than 187.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

