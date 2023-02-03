Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) EPS is poised to hit 0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) established initial surge of 15.70% at $11.94, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.95 and sunk to $10.66 before settling in for the price of $10.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$20.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.53.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,956 shares at the rate of 8.96, making the entire transaction reach 35,446 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,055. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,955 for 9.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,011 in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.19.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.62% that was higher than 60.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.