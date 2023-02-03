Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is 68.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 02, 2023, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) started slowly as it slid -7.94% to $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IVDA posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$15.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -10.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -982.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6965, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0380.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 35 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.40, operating margin was -142.10 and Pretax Margin of -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.68%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 4,200 shares at the rate of 0.59, making the entire transaction reach 2,499 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 700,342.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -156.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -982.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.17.

In the same vein, IVDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Iveda Solutions Inc., IVDA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.66 million was better the volume of 0.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.1654.

Raw Stochastic average of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.37% that was higher than 123.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.