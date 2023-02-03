JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.79 million

As on February 01, 2023, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.22% to $13.69. During the day, the stock rose to $13.88 and sunk to $12.67 before settling in for the price of $12.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JELD posted a 52-week range of $8.38-$24.47.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.08.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 97.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 30,900 shares at the rate of 12.25, making the entire transaction reach 378,534 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,103,223. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 30,800 for 11.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 365,026. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,099,659 in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.52, and its Beta score is 2.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, JELD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JELD-WEN Holding Inc., JELD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.92% that was lower than 63.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.