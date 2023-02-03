Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) set off with pace as it heaved 11.76% to $9.22. During the day, the stock rose to $9.35 and sunk to $8.28 before settling in for the price of $8.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBLU posted a 52-week range of $6.18-$16.39.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $321.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.39.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s CEO sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 10.97, making the entire transaction reach 10,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 583,298. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s CEO sold 1,000 for 12.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 582,776 in total.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.43.

In the same vein, JBLU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Going through the that latest performance of [JetBlue Airways Corporation, JBLU]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.14% that was higher than 50.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

