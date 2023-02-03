Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) went up 6.10% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 6.10% at $10.09. During the day, the stock rose to $10.11 and sunk to $9.5197 before settling in for the price of $9.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRNY posted a 52-week range of $9.00-$13.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 10.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $657.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 596 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.44 and Pretax Margin of +38.44.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Kearny Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 02, this organization’s EVP and CCO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 12.01, making the entire transaction reach 30,024 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,392. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 11.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 284,487 in total.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.12 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kearny Financial Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.33, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.79.

In the same vein, KRNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.36% that was higher than 40.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.