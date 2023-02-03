Meta Platforms Inc. (META) EPS is poised to hit 2.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) established initial surge of 23.28% at $188.77, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $197.16 and sunk to $180.16 before settling in for the price of $153.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, META posted a 52-week range of $88.09-$328.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $480.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $151.96.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Meta Platforms Inc. industry. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 shares at the rate of 141.40, making the entire transaction reach 48,359 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,451. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 18, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for 135.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,413. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,793 in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.89) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.94 in the upcoming year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc. (META). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.00, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.26.

In the same vein, META’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.49, a figure that is expected to reach 2.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Meta Platforms Inc., META]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 34.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.73% While, its Average True Range was 9.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.96% that was higher than 75.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.