Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) last month performance of 85.00% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 6.73% to $0.33. During the day, the stock rose to $0.34 and sunk to $0.31 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$7.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2408, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8675.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.83%, in contrast to 9.46% institutional ownership.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.01.

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.36, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

[Meten Holding Group Ltd., METX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.0352.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.60% that was higher than 89.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The key reasons why RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is -74.29% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) set off with pace as it heaved 8.96% to...
Read more

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) latest performance of 18.07% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) established initial surge of 18.07% at $23.85, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) recent quarterly performance of -25.48% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
As on February 02, 2023, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.09% to $3.51. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.