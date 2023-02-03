Morgan Stanley (MS) latest performance of 1.04% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.04% to $99.21. During the day, the stock rose to $100.27 and sunk to $97.961 before settling in for the price of $98.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $72.05-$109.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.67 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $165.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.80.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.37 and Pretax Margin of +21.37.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Head of Investment Management sold 8,077 shares at the rate of 96.54, making the entire transaction reach 779,726 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 315,321. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s Head of Investment Management sold 15,133 for 96.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,455,861. This particular insider is now the holder of 323,398 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.17, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.43.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Morgan Stanley, MS]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.4 million was inferior to the volume of 8.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.56% that was lower than 29.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.