Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume hits 279.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) set off with pace as it heaved 8.45% to $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.408 and sunk to $0.362 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$4.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $630.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2758, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6840.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.33, making the entire transaction reach 33,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 297,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,843,789 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.96.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN]. Its last 5-days volume of 205.08 million was inferior to the volume of 251.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0413.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.55% that was lower than 164.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.