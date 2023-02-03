NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.46

As on February 02, 2023, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.83% to $75.60. During the day, the stock rose to $76.8425 and sunk to $73.21 before settling in for the price of $74.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $67.22-$91.35.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.99 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.89, operating margin was +16.98 and Pretax Margin of +18.29.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. NextEra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s EVP, Power Generation Division sold 12,478 shares at the rate of 85.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,071,788 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,710. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s EVP, Power Generation Division sold 21,231 for 85.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,812,422. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,980 in total.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +19.79 while generating a return on equity of 10.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.15, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.99.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NextEra Energy Inc., NEE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.35 million was better the volume of 9.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.91% While, its Average True Range was 2.40.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.34% that was higher than 31.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.