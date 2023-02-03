Search
Shaun Noe
No matter how cynical the overall market is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) performance over the last week is recorded -8.49%

Company News

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $15.31, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $15.59 and sunk to $14.86 before settling in for the price of $15.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $5.58-$22.11.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 76 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.46, operating margin was +37.20 and Pretax Margin of +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 83.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 5,918 shares at the rate of 16.85, making the entire transaction reach 99,718 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,802. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for 17.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 346,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 553,791 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.18, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.56.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.51% that was higher than 81.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

