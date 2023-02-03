Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) performance over the last week is recorded 28.38%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.88% to $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.609 and sunk to $0.56 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGTA posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$3.62.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2881.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -44.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, MGTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Magenta Therapeutics Inc., MGTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0624.

Raw Stochastic average of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.60% that was lower than 163.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

