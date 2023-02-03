No matter how cynical the overall market is OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) performance over the last week is recorded -25.00%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -23.94% to $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.7505 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONCS posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$31.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.41.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.94%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s VP, Finance sold 283 shares at the rate of 0.37, making the entire transaction reach 105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,975. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s VP, Finance sold 284 for 0.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,258 in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, ONCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

[OncoSec Medical Incorporated, ONCS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.94% that was lower than 170.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.