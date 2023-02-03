No matter how cynical the overall market is Rio Tinto Group (RIO) performance over the last week is recorded -6.53%

As on February 02, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) started slowly as it slid -4.98% to $75.15. During the day, the stock rose to $77.11 and sunk to $74.71 before settling in for the price of $79.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$84.01.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 115.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.41.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 49000 employees. It has generated 935,616 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 310,826. The stock had 19.28 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.84, operating margin was +44.89 and Pretax Margin of +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 115.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.92, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.86.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rio Tinto Group, RIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.69 million was better the volume of 2.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.87% that was lower than 35.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.