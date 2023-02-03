Search
Shaun Noe
Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) return on Assets touches -52.02: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 8.13% at $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.53 and sunk to $1.29 before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVVE posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$10.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -529.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8781, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1023.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 61 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.22, operating margin was -649.81 and Pretax Margin of -648.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Nuvve Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 3,082 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,163,436. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for 0.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,894. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,101,763 in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by -$2.29. This company achieved a net margin of -643.17 while generating a return on equity of -68.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -529.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.88.

In the same vein, NVVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.3619.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 303.02% that was higher than 185.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

