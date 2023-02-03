Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) volume hits 0.87 million: A New Opening for Investors

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.14% at $3.25. During the day, the stock rose to $3.48 and sunk to $3.21 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSG posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$3.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -254.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 953 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.05, operating margin was -6.36 and Pretax Margin of -17.92.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s President and CEO bought 350,000 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,022,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,447,009. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 350,000 for 2.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,022,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,868,710 in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -12.88 while generating a return on equity of -12.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -254.60%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.05, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.34.

In the same vein, OSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.89% that was higher than 36.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.