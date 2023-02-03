Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on February 02, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.77% to $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGY posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$34.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $451.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $717.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9615.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.02%, in contrast to 42.20% institutional ownership.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, PGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pagaya Technologies Ltd., PGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.63 million was lower the volume of 1.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.1085.

Raw Stochastic average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.65% that was lower than 112.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.