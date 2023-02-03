Search
Shaun Noe
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) last week performance was 50.46%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 54.93% to $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.70 and sunk to $0.32 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.21.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3333, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4145.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1088 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.40, operating margin was -16.63 and Pretax Margin of -11.49.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.60 while generating a return on equity of 2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, AMBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

[Ambow Education Holding Ltd., AMBO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0804.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 186.83% that was higher than 131.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

