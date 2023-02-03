Search
Steve Mayer
Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) set off with pace as it heaved 25.70% to $2.00. During the day, the stock rose to $2.48 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVSN posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$3.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1900, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9800.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.91, operating margin was -1159.12 and Pretax Margin of -1150.90.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Rail Vision Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.95%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1150.90 while generating a return on equity of -272.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rail Vision Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year.

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.36.

In the same vein, RVSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rail Vision Ltd., RVSN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.2900.

Raw Stochastic average of Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.39% that was higher than 130.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

