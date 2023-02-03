Search
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) surge 5.31% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Markets

As on February 01, 2023, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.59% to $67.27. During the day, the stock rose to $67.45 and sunk to $64.25 before settling in for the price of $64.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $31.09-$90.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -29.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 85000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -159.51, operating margin was -248.82 and Pretax Margin of -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 13,600 shares at the rate of 58.19, making the entire transaction reach 791,421 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,064,632. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 78,927 for 57.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,498,973. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,078,232 in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.82, a figure that is expected to reach -1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.92 million was lower the volume of 3.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.71% that was lower than 62.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

