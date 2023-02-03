Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) went down -2.76% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.76% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6201 and sunk to $0.58 before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHIP posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$1.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 139.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5404, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6967.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.60%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 139.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.09, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75.

In the same vein, SHIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0336.

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.09% that was lower than 58.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.