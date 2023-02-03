Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) 20 Days SMA touch 0.00%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Search
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 7.00% at $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.791 before settling in for the price of $0.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEEL posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$1.52.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8824, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8722.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.98%, in contrast to 28.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Director bought 16,000 shares at the rate of 0.61, making the entire transaction reach 9,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s official bought 66,667 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,281,546 in total.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -220.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, SEEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0719.

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.05% that was lower than 104.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

