SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Moves 6.61% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 6.61% to $164.01. During the day, the stock rose to $165.32 and sunk to $155.61 before settling in for the price of $153.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SITE posted a 52-week range of $97.36-$191.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5700 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.50, operating margin was +8.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s CEO sold 9,496 shares at the rate of 128.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,215,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 546,511. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s CEO sold 9,591 for 105.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,015,111. This particular insider is now the holder of 536,007 in total.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 25.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.44, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.62.

In the same vein, SITE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

[SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., SITE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.90% While, its Average True Range was 5.68.

Raw Stochastic average of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.22% that was lower than 51.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.