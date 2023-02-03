Search
SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) EPS growth this year is -64.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.46% to $3.59. During the day, the stock rose to $3.79 and sunk to $3.47 before settling in for the price of $3.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLGC posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$10.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -64.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $665.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.03.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 320 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.00, operating margin was -89.80 and Pretax Margin of -107.25.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SomaLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -107.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -64.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.54.

In the same vein, SLGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

[SomaLogic Inc., SLGC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.59% that was lower than 74.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

