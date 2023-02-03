SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recent quarterly performance of -24.90% is not showing the real picture

As on February 02, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) started slowly as it slid -4.85% to $1.96. During the day, the stock rose to $2.26 and sunk to $1.905 before settling in for the price of $2.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$18.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.32.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,736 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 5,599 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,070,380. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,334 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,334 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.30.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.25 million was better the volume of 3.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.54% that was lower than 148.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.