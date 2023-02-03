Suzano S.A. (SUZ) return on Assets touches 7.81: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on February 02, 2023, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) started slowly as it slid -3.45% to $8.96. During the day, the stock rose to $9.26 and sunk to $8.895 before settling in for the price of $9.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $7.70-$12.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.58.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.10, operating margin was +41.36 and Pretax Margin of +21.44.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +21.06 while generating a return on equity of 77.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.46.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Suzano S.A., SUZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.93 million was better the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.88% that was lower than 36.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.