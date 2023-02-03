The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 14-day ATR is 8.83: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 02, 2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.03% to $369.47. During the day, the stock rose to $372.89 and sunk to $364.5501 before settling in for the price of $365.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GS posted a 52-week range of $277.84-$389.58.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $352.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $359.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $331.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 49100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +19.63 and Pretax Margin of +19.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 23, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,481 shares at the rate of 8.51, making the entire transaction reach 12,608 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,779,507. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,362 for 8.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,703. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,778,583 in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.69) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +16.39 while generating a return on equity of 9.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.30% and is forecasted to reach 40.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.29, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, GS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 30.06, a figure that is expected to reach 8.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 40.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., GS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.69 million was lower the volume of 3.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.49% While, its Average True Range was 8.99.

Raw Stochastic average of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.72% that was higher than 27.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.