The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) EPS is poised to hit 0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 4.02% at $22.02. During the day, the stock rose to $22.14 and sunk to $21.255 before settling in for the price of $21.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAIN posted a 52-week range of $15.19-$37.58.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3078 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.12, operating margin was +7.36 and Pretax Margin of +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 99.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,021,923 shares at the rate of 26.00, making the entire transaction reach 26,569,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director sold 209,238 for 26.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,606,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,529 in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.19, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 233.36.

In the same vein, HAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.25% that was lower than 47.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.