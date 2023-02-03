The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) last month performance of 23.29% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 8.11% at $3.60. During the day, the stock rose to $3.75 and sunk to $3.47 before settling in for the price of $3.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HNST posted a 52-week range of $2.54-$6.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -165.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $301.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.35.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 1,535 shares at the rate of 3.04, making the entire transaction reach 4,666 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 612,725. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 3,000 for 3.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 322,980 in total.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -165.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, HNST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.73% that was lower than 70.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.