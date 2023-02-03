The key reasons why Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is -80.66% away from 52-week high?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.12% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6029 and sunk to $0.5801 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYMC posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6050, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9037.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -47.87, operating margin was -73.35 and Pretax Margin of -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 28.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 0.58, making the entire transaction reach 172,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,692,975. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 155,557 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,227. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,992,975 in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73.

In the same vein, HYMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

[Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0404.

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.84% that was lower than 95.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.