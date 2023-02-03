The key reasons why Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) is -65.43% away from 52-week high?

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 58.17% at $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $5.02 and sunk to $1.6677 before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUCY posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$7.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -322.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1800.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.47, operating margin was -464.05 and Pretax Margin of -469.76.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.40%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -469.76.

Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -322.40%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.30.

In the same vein, LUCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.5600.

Raw Stochastic average of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 198.07% that was higher than 167.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.