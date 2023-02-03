Search
Steve Mayer
The key reasons why UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -37.06% away from 52-week high?

Markets

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) established initial surge of 3.25% at $4.45, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.52 and sunk to $4.31 before settling in for the price of $4.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGR posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$7.07.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 117.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $686.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.06.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1134 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.77, operating margin was +6.68 and Pretax Margin of +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the UP Fintech Holding Limited industry. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.42%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.07.

In the same vein, TIGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.47% that was lower than 87.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

