The key reasons why W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is 10.38% away from 52-week high?

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.96% to $675.57. During the day, the stock rose to $676.12 and sunk to $628.18 before settling in for the price of $598.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWW posted a 52-week range of $440.48-$612.06.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $576.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $531.31.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 14,380 shares at the rate of 599.53, making the entire transaction reach 8,621,273 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,119. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s VP, Controller sold 54 for 541.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,238. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,874 in total.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $6.65) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40% and is forecasted to reach 30.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.98, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.57.

In the same vein, GWW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.17, a figure that is expected to reach 7.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 30.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)

[W.W. Grainger Inc., GWW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.53% While, its Average True Range was 21.54.

Raw Stochastic average of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.52% that was higher than 34.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.