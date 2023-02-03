Unilever PLC (UL) surge 0.30% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.78% at $50.27. During the day, the stock rose to $50.4692 and sunk to $50.025 before settling in for the price of $51.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UL posted a 52-week range of $42.44-$53.51.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -0.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Unilever PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 10.90% institutional ownership.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unilever PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.41, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09.

In the same vein, UL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46.

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Unilever PLC (UL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.72% that was lower than 17.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.