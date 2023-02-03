VOC Energy Trust (VOC) PE Ratio stood at $8.00: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.74% to $8.88. During the day, the stock rose to $9.85 and sunk to $8.53 before settling in for the price of $9.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOC posted a 52-week range of $5.32-$13.70.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.06.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VOC Energy Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.20%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VOC Energy Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.70%.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VOC Energy Trust (VOC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.00, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.62.

In the same vein, VOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.11.

Technical Analysis of VOC Energy Trust (VOC)

Going through the that latest performance of [VOC Energy Trust, VOC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.35 million was inferior to the volume of 0.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of VOC Energy Trust (VOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.86% that was higher than 84.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.