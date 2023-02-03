Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Moves 12.15% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) set off with pace as it heaved 12.15% to $29.36. During the day, the stock rose to $29.50 and sunk to $26.60 before settling in for the price of $26.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNC posted a 52-week range of $12.23-$26.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.56.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6200 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.58, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +0.07.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s President & CEO sold 39,756 shares at the rate of 22.96, making the entire transaction reach 912,917 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 379,373. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s President & CEO sold 8,006 for 24.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 192,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 419,129 in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -58.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.98, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.21.

In the same vein, WNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wabash National Corporation, WNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.41% that was higher than 47.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.