Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) went down -3.70% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.70% to $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$2.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9831, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1707.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.77%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Director bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 176,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,620. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s General Counsel and Corp Sec bought 500 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 575. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,258 in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 69.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.32 million was inferior to the volume of 0.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0684.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.70% that was lower than 55.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.