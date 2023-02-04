Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.86

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.73% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.64 and sunk to $0.44 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWH posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3936, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5497.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.95, operating margin was -478.49 and Pretax Margin of -464.80.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 14.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Executive Chair bought 43,994 shares at the rate of 0.57, making the entire transaction reach 24,918 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 267,088. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s President and CEO bought 98,000 for 0.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,892. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,160 in total.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -464.80 while generating a return on equity of -158.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.50.

In the same vein, AWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aspira Women’s Health Inc., AWH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.0672.

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.07% that was higher than 87.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.