Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.07 million

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCK) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 0.10% at $10.16. During the day, the stock rose to $10.165 and sunk to $10.14 before settling in for the price of $10.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUCK posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$10.16.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $337.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.87.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Goal Acquisitions Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.68%, in contrast to 77.30% institutional ownership.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.99.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, PUCK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: PUCK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (PUCK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.95% that was lower than 1.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.