Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Open at price of $0.2548: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.81% to $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.255 and sunk to $0.231 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$1.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1799, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3274.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.11%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.20%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0433.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.78% that was higher than 99.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Permian Resources Corporation (PR) last week performance was -7.00%

Shaun Noe -
Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.85% to $10.23. During...
Read more

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.86

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) volume hits 1.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) established initial surge of 7.25% at $10.06, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.