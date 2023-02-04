HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) EPS is poised to hit 0.70 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.74% to $67.10. During the day, the stock rose to $67.26 and sunk to $65.01 before settling in for the price of $64.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDB posted a 52-week range of $50.61-$71.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.85 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.64.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 129341 employees. It has generated 11,730,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.59 and Pretax Margin of +30.63.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.25, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.06.

In the same vein, HDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

[HDFC Bank Limited, HDB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.98.

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.09% that was higher than 27.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.