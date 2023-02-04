ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) average volume reaches $8.69M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 3.97% at $20.93. During the day, the stock rose to $20.935 and sunk to $20.49 before settling in for the price of $20.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $16.36-$23.75.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.49 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 103010 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 14,864,564 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +22.77 and Pretax Margin of +21.76.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.94, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.23 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.26% that was higher than 25.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.