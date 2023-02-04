Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 5.04% at $5.84. During the day, the stock rose to $5.90 and sunk to $5.53 before settling in for the price of $5.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVTS posted a 52-week range of $3.11-$12.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -701.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $868.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 162 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.02, operating margin was -288.08 and Pretax Margin of -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.90%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s COO and CTO sold 105,245 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 430,452 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 885,617. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s President & CEO sold 263,109 for 4.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,076,116. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,214,083 in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -701.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.39.

In the same vein, NVTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.44% that was lower than 81.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.